'Celebrity Game Face' Season 2 Features Wanda Sykes, Thomas Rhett, Chrissy Metz and More (Exclusive)

Celebrity Game Face is back for season 2!

The hilarious at-home game show returns on Aug. 31, with all-new games and more of your favorite stars, and only ET has your exclusive first look at the season 2 teaser!

Hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart, Celebrity Game Face features celebs and their spouses, partners and friends competing via video chat from their homes and offices in a series of wacky games, from scavenger hunts to trivia to physical challenges.

The teaser gives a first look at some of the zany challenges in the new season, as Wanda Sykes and her wife, Alex, attempt to inflate a balloon via whoopee cushion, Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend, Bradley Collins, go wild with colorful party horns, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attempt to stuff the Super Bowl champ's mouth with an inhuman number of hot dogs, and much more!

Season 2 also features appearances from Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins, Simu Liu & Kelly Mi Lu, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen and many more.

Check out the full teaser below:

The full list of season 2's celeb contestants includes: Aasif Mandvi & Shaifali Puri, Affion Crockett & Yvette Nicole Brown, Chris Sullivan & Rachel Sullivan, Chrissy Metz & Bradley Collins, Damon Wayans & Vinnie Oshana, D’Arcy & Jason Carden, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Fortune Feimster & Jacquelyn Smith, Ike & Jon Barinholtz, Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen, KeKe Palmer & Brittney Winbush, Kenan Thompson & Chris Redd, King Bach & Casper Smart, Lauren Ash & Christy Oxborrow, Ludacris & Eudoxie, Michael Ealy & Khatira Rafiqzada, Monica & Supa Cent, Nelly & Shantel Jackson, Simu Liu & Kelly Mi Lu, Skylar Astin & Lisa Stelly, Susan Kelechi Watson & Napiera Groves, Terrance J & Leonard Ouzts, Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins, T-Pain & Vanessa Fraction, Von Miller & Rob Gough, and Wanda & Alex Sykes.

Celebrity Game Face season 2 premieres Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. PT/ET on E!.