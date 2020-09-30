Celebs React to Joe Biden and Donald Trump's First Presidential Debate

Tuesday's most tweeted about reality competition was the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The 90 minutes offered up as much drama as Love Island, though with far more real-world stakes than, say, The Masked Singer. To say the least, there was plenty to tweet about.
Broadcasting live from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and moderated by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, the debate's itinerary saw Biden and Trump go head-to-head on the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities and the integrity of the election.
The debate began with Trump's recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, with Trump claiming she will be "as good as anybody who has served on that court." Biden countered, "It's just not appropriate to do this before the election."
As the topic turned to health care, the debate heated up with Trump repeatedly bringing up Bernie Sanders and Biden calling out Trump for speaking over him: "Folks, do you have any idea what this clown is doing?"
On the topic of COVID-19, Biden brought up Trump's reaction to the coronavirus death toll ("It is what it is, because you are who you are," he said) and blasted Trump for having no plan. For his part, Trump chalked it up to "fake media" and said the public will have a vaccine "soon."
The topic devolved, largely from Trump's size, on who plays golf more, who's smarter and the size of their respective rallies. (Biden has opted not to hold in-person rallies amid the ongoing pandemic.)
Wallace questioned Trump about a report that in 2016 and 2017 -- his first two years in office -- he paid $750 in federal income tax per year. "I paid millions of dollars in taxes, millions of dollars in income taxes," Trump claimed. Conversation over Trump's taxes devolved yet again, with Biden sighing, "You're the worst president America has ever had, c'mon."
With each man targeting the other's family and continuing to shout over one another ("It's hard to get any word in with this clown," Biden said. "Excuse me, this person."), Wallace appealed to the two to speak only during their time as they broached the topic of race.
This marked the first of three presidential debates, which will continue on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Ahead of the second debate, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will take the stage on Oct. 7 for the vice-presidential debate.
