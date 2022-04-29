Celine Dion Emotionally Opens Up About Health Issues, Postpones and Cancels Tour Dates

Celine Dion had an emotional message for her fans on Friday. The 54-year-old singer regretfully announced in an Instagram video that she would have to cancel and postpone some of her upcoming European tour dates due to her ongoing health issues.

While Dion assured fans that she's "doing a little bit better," she said that she's "still experiencing some spasms," and that her recovery is taking longer than expected.

"Well, here we are again and I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time," she began her message. "First we had to move the shows, because of the pandemic, now this is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows, and unfortunately we have to cancel some, too."

Dion also offered an update on her health, noting, "It’s going very slow, and it’s very frustrating for me. I’m getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I’m still experiencing some spasms, and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped."

The music legend said she must be in "top shape" to perform and she's "just not there yet."

“I wanted you to know that I’m sorry for this news,” Dion continued. “I know you’ve all waited so long for the concerts, and I appreciate your loyalty. … All I can say is that I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows ’cause that’s what you deserve.”

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer concluded, "Thank you so much for the messages of love and support that you always send to my social media. [It] means a lot to me."

In January, Dion canceled the remaining North American tour dates of her Courage tour due to a slow recovery from "severe and persistent muscle spasms." She had already completed 52 shows of the tour before the pandemic shut down the world back in March 2020.

"I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she said at the time. "...I can’t wait to be back on stage again."