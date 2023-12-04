Celine Dion Releases First Song 'Love Again' Since Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Celine Dion is back with new music! On Thursday, the 55-year-old songstress released the lead single from the soundtrack to her upcoming film, Love Again.

Her song it also titled "Love Again" and dropped with a lyric video that features clips of the film's stars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan. In the up-tempo ballad, Dion's voice is stronger than ever as she sings about finding hope and giving love another chance -- which happens to be the theme of the film.

The 14-song soundtrack features five new songs from Dion in addition to six of her past hits, including "It's All Coming Back to Me," and three of the film's original scores.

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever," Dion said in a statement. "I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too."

In the film, written and directed by Jim Strouse, Chopra Jonas plays Mira Ray, a woman grieving the loss of her fiancé. One of the ways Mira copes is by sending texts to her late love's old cell phone number.

But things get complicated when Rob (Heughan) gets a new work phone and begins receiving Mira's messages.

With a little help from Dion herself, who Rob is writing a profile on, can he find his way to Mira?

"Love Again" is the first music the GRAMMY-winning songstress has released since 2019's "Courage" song. The new track also marks her first release since announcing in December that she is battling Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Stiff Person Syndrome is "a rare disorder of motor function characterized by involuntary stiffness of axial muscles and superimposed painful muscle spasms, which are often induced by startle or emotional stimuli."

In a heartbreaking message to her fans, Dion shared that the disease has affected her ability to sing, perform and complete daily tasks.

"While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I've been having,” she explained. "Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to," the "My Heart Will Go On" singer said in an emotional video message.

As a result, Dion's spring 2023 shows have been rescheduled to 2024 and eight of her summer 2023 shows have been canceled.

In the meantime, the Love Again soundtrack will be released on May 12, and the movie opens in theatres on May 5.