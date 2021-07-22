'Central Park' Exclusive Sneak Peek: Stanley Tucci's Bitsy Makes an Unexpected Friend

As the superbly funny season 2 of Central Park continues to roll out on Apple TV+, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of episode seven, “A Decent Proposal,” during which Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) unexpectedly befriends Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman).

The latest episode is another showcase for Tucci, who recently earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the season 1 episode, “A Fish Called Snakehead.”

On the animated series, Bitsy, who recalls the late real-life “Queen of Mean” Leona Helmsley, is determined to turn Manhattan’s iconic park into a fleet of condos, much to the dismay of the Tillerman family lead by patriarch and caretaker Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.).

In season two, Bitsy inches closer than ever to achieving her sinister goal of claiming the landmark as her own, even as she finds her life getting more entangled with Molly, who is dating her nephew Brendan (Eugene Cordero), and Cole (Tituss Burgess), who continues to help take care of her dog, Shampagne.

Apple TV+

When it comes to voicing the hilariously cantankerous hotel heiress, Tucci credits the animated series’ co-creators, Josh Gad and Bob’s Burgers’ Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, for writing such funny characters.

“It’s all there on the page,” he told ET ahead of the series’ debut, revealing all he had to do was find the right amount of poshness to bring Bitsy to life. “We found some sort of happy medium.”

New episodes of Central Park debut Fridays on Apple TV+.