'Central Park' Shares Musical Preview of Season 2’s Return With New Episodes

Central Park, the acclaimed Apple TV+ animated musical series, is back with all-new episodes of its second season. And after an extended delay, the platform is celebrating the series’ return with the release of the original song, “You are the Music,” led by Josh Gad and Rory O’Malley, who voice the characters, Birdie and Elwood, respectively.

The musical number, written by the Oscar-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, also features Tituss Burgess and Emmy Raver-Lampman, who voice Cole and Molly Tillerman, two of the Park’s residents who live there with their parents, Owen (Leslie Odom Jr) and Paige (Kathryn Hahn).

As the latter half of season 2 resumes with eight new episodes, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living for New York City’s iconic park while Bitsy (Stanley Tucci), with Helen (Daveed Diggs) by her side, inches closer to taking control the land and turning it into a real estate development.

Joining the renowned voice cast in the new episodes are guest stars, Aparna Nancherla, Billy Porter, Catherine O’Hara, Ellie Kemper and Naomi Ekperigin.

Season 2 of Central Park, from creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, returns with three episodes on March 4 followed by one new episode every Friday through April 8.