Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent & More Pray for Jeremih as He's Reportedly in ICU Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Stars are sending thoughts and prayers Jeremih's way as the singer has reportedly been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, is fighting for his life in the ICU, TMZ reported on Saturday. ET has reached out to Jeremih's rep for comment.

Jeremih's celeb friends like 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, Toni Braxton and more took to social media to ask fans for their prayers. Producer Hitmaka revealed he had spoken with Jeremih's mother.

"I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings❤️," Hitmaka wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the singer.

"Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good," 50 Cent shared. "This covid sh*t is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago."

Chance the Rapper tweeted, "Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

See more messages of support for Jeremih below.

Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih 🙏🏾 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 14, 2020

Praying for my dawg @Jeremih — Wale (@Wale) November 14, 2020

Keeping Jeremih in my prayers. — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) November 15, 2020

@Jeremih we love you and we praying for you! 🙏🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) November 15, 2020

Prayers up for boosie & jeremih🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 15, 2020

Jeremih is best known for his 2009 debut single, "Birthday Sex," which became a hit, reaching No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. He released his second album, All About You, in 2010, followed by his third record, Late Nights, in 2015.

The singer's most recent project, a collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign called MihTy, was released in August 2018.