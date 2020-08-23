Chance The Rapper, Michael B. Jordan and More Support Megan Thee Stallion After She Claims Tory Lanez Shot Her

On Instagram Live on Thursday, Megan claimed it was Tory Lanez who shot her in the feet following an argument in Los Angeles on July 12. ET has reached out to Tory's rep for comment.

After Megan shared her side of the story, celebs took to social media to reach out to the rapper and spread the message to #ProtectBlackWomen. "I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her. And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman," Chance tweeted.

I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her.

And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 22, 2020

Michael wrote, "Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion."

Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) August 22, 2020

"I want to PERSONALLY thank ALL OF THE MEN speaking up on behalf of our sister and QUEEN @theestallion," Taraji shared on her Instagram Story. "#protectblackwomen PERIOD."

Instagram

Halle Berry tweeted, "Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen." Janelle Monae and Gabrielle Union also expressed their support.

Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 21, 2020

On her Instagram Live last week, Megan explained that she's not one to share her business publicly, but claimed that Tory and his camp have been trying to spread rumors about her to cast doubt on her and protect his reputation. She said she felt compelled to set the record straight.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me," Megan claimed. "You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and s**t. Stop lying!"

According to Megan's recounting of the night in question, she and Tory -- along with one of her friends and one of Tory's security personnel -- were in a car, driving to her house. Megan alleged that an argument broke out, and she left the car in anger.

Megan claimed Tory shot her from the window of the car, where he was riding in the back seat. The "Savage" rapper claimed she withheld the information about the gun from police and from hospital staff.

"Stop trying to come on the internet and act like a Black woman, a grown a** Black woman, has a reason to lie on another Black man," Megan said in the video. "Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. I go through so much s**t on a daily basis anyway."

A rep for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told ET last Wednesday they are reviewing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm against Tory -- who's real name is Daystar Peterson -- in a case in which the "Hot Girl Summer" artist claimed she was shot. On July 24, the DA's office asked LAPD for further investigation before making a filing decision.

See more on Megan in the video below.