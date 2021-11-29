Channing Tatum Is Starring in 3rd and Final 'Magic Mike' Film

Channing Tatum is returning to Magic Mike! The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he'll be starring in a third Magic Mike flick, which will debut exclusively on HBO Max.

Tatum shared a pic of the script, which features the film's title, Magic Mike's Last Dance, and reveals that it was written by Reid Carolin and will be directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Carolin and Soderbergh both held the same job's for the franchise's first flick, Magic Mike, in 2012. Carolin also penned the 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL, which was directed by Gregory Jacobs, who will return to produce the third installment.

"Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in," Tatum captioned his post.

In a press release, Tatum added, "There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same."

Carolin reacted to the news on his own Instagram account, sharing the same pic as Tatum and writing, "Well world…now this is happening 🍆"

"Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?" Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said. "We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humor."

The first two Magic Mike films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and spawned the successful stage experience Magic Mike Live, which is set to go on a North American tour next year. Those live shows inspired the upcoming HBO Max reality competition series Finding Magic Mike, which will premiere on Dec. 16 and is produced by Tatum.

"As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said, we have to make another movie," Soderbergh said. "Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized!"