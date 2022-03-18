Channing Tatum on What Sandra Bullock Does Better Than Anybody in Hollywood (Exclusive)

Channing Tatum isn't shy about praising his co-star! ET spoke with the 41-year-old actor on the set of his action comedy, The Lost City, and he had nothing but kind words for the film's leading lady, Sandra Bullock.

"It's very inspired by some of those movies that are supposed to be feel-good movies, but also be able to keep the stakes," Tatum explained of the flick. "That's one thing that... I don't think anyone else in the industry does as well as Sandy does, really push tone, but still make you really, really care about her character."

Bullock stars in the film as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance-adventure author who's spent her career writing about exotic places. Tatum is the novel's cover model, Alan, who strives to embody the book's hero character, Dash, in real life.

While the pair is promoting Loretta's latest book, she's kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who wants to find the treasure featured in her newest novel. Alan sets out to rescue the author, as they're both thrown into an epic jungle adventure.

Tatum's praise wasn't one-sided, as Bullock had equal admiration for her co-star. In fact, she praised him for being "a physical comic" who is "just so self-deprecating."

"There's nothing about him that is ego-driven in the role of Dash," Bullock said, before joking about some of her co-star's other great qualities.

"And then on top of it, he's really handsome... He's got a six pack and I don't, so I'm glad one of us had it," she quipped. "I'm glad he was willing to take his shirt off -- and his pants -- because I wasn't... so that's what he brings to it."

