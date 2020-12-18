Charli and Dixie D'Amelio to Star in Hulu Reality Series About Their Family

The D'Amelios are coming to Hulu.

Made famous through their TikTok videos, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio will star in an eight-episode docuseries alongside their parents, dad Marc and mom Heidi, the streaming service announced Friday. It will debut in 2021 on Hulu.

The D'Amelio Show will follow "the reigning family of social media," according to the announcement, and will chart the family's "rise to fame, all while still staying true to their family values."

“We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life," said Marc D’Amelio in a statement. “We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”

“Two years ago Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were virtually unknown outside of their town, and now have over 100 million fans who tune in daily for their every move. Every teen on social media dreams of becoming famous, but what happens when the reality hits?” said Belisa Balaban, VP of Documentaries at Hulu, in a statement. “The D’Amelio Show joins our growing slate of docuseries about the human experience and we’re incredibly excited to partner with the D’Amelio family to offer viewers an authentic look at the complicated lives of these two relatable young women thrust to the top of the social media algorithm.”

News of the D'Amelio family landing at Hulu comes one week after the Kardashian-Jenners signed a new multi-year deal to create content for the brand, including a new reality series.

Not familiar with the D'Amelios? At 16 years old, Charli became the No. 1 on TikTok in under a year and has more than 150 million followers combined. Her 19-year-old sister, Dixie, has more than 78 million followers combined and has a fast-growing, popular YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, the D'Amelios hinted at a reality series about their family.

"Definitely something that would be super fun," Charli told ET's Katie Krause. "For people to kind of see what goes on when we're not just posting TikToks. I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool."

"We're figuring out all that stuff right now," Marc said at the time. "This has all kinda happened all really quickly. But we think if we're gonna do it, we'll go all in with it. And like Charli said, let everyone get to know us a little bit more closely. So, we're in the process of working it out right now."

