Charli D'Amelio Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez Writing About Her for Time Next 100

"That was insane," Charli said. "I didn't know she was writing about me until I woke up and I saw everyone was like, 'Oh my goodness, J.Lo wrote this about you.' And I was like, 'Wait. Hold on. That's not real. That didn't happen. I don't know what's going on.' That was insane to me when I saw that."

In the profile, Jennifer wrote that Charli "had that spark you need as a performer or entertainer to draw an audience."

"She felt like a kindred spirit, maybe because I started out as a dancer too," she wrote. "When Charli dances, she connects. She’s the biggest new teenage star right now, and it’s not simply that she dances on TikTok. She’s the best at it. When she dances, people want to be like her. Her authenticity comes through the screen. There’s huge responsibility in such a high level of fame."

"With each new follower or video that brings in millions of views, Charli shows that the days of simply waiting to be discovered for your talents are gone," Jennifer continued. "Put yourself out there on your own terms, and as Charli has proven with true authenticity, they will come."

On The Tonight Show, Charlie said that Jennifer's words "made me feel so great and so confident in myself."

"She made me feel like I mattered to her," she said. "Having your idol acknowledge you like that is something so amazing and something I never thought would've happened."

When ET spoke to Charli in December, the 16-year-old TikTok star recalled a conversation she had with Jennifer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

"I saw J.Lo and A-Rod not that long ago and I thought that it was an intervention," Charli said. "I thought that they had planned this, because it was just my mom and dad, and J.Lo and A-Rod. They were just like, 'Yeah, you just can't be caught up in what's going on that's wrong... you really need to push forward.'"

"I was like, 'Who set this up?' Because I was in such a bad place for such a long time, letting everything that anyone said just bring me down," she continued. "After it was over, I was like, 'OK, but like seriously who planned this?' This could not have been a [better time].' And they were like, 'No, we just wanted you to come in and see our new offices,' and I was like, 'The world just works out like this. You said everything that I needed to hear, that is insane.'"