Charlie Sheen Changes His Tune on Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans, Credits Denise Richards

Charlie Sheen has seen the light. Just hours after Denise Richards said no one should judge their daughter, Sami, for joining OnlyFans, the Two and a Half Men star says he agrees with his ex-wife because she made some very valid points.

In a statement to ET, released by Sheen's publicist Jeff Ballard, the actor said the Wild Things star "has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my. haste, I overlooked and dismissed." The actor added, "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Sheen's about-face came just hours after Richards took to Instagram and doubled down in her support of their 18-year-old daughter joining the subscription-based adult social media platform.

Richards called out everyone who criticized Sami's choice to join OnlyFans, including Sheen.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week," Richards began her post. "I have to say I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle."

She continued, "I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you. I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because women & men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they’re on Instagram & Twitter as well."

Richards had previously voiced her support for Sami, who also recently shared her career goals, but Sheen voiced his displeasure and seemingly blamed Richards for Sami's decision. In a previous statement to ET, released by Ballard, the actor said "this did not occur under my roof" and that he doesn't "condone this."

In response, Richards reiterated her daughter's right to her own choices and autonomy, sharing with ET, "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in."

"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices," Richards' statement continued.

Now, Sami will have both parents to guide her.