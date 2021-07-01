Chef José Andrés Delivers 120 Pizzas to Law Enforcement After US Capitol Riots

Chef José Andrés is giving back to the "heroic women and men" who kept Washington D.C. safe. The Spanish chef shared on his social media on Wednesday that he would be delivering 120 pizzas to the National Guard and police officers in the nation's capital after Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

"Hi everybody...what can I say...today was a tragic day for America. I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight," Andrés tweeted. "I’m meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support…"

In his video, he added, "Picking up pizzas and delivering to National Guard, police department, making sure everything is safe downtown."

"As you know, there's a curfew so there's no food, there's no restaurants open," Andrés continued, adding, "In a very strange and complicated night, we can make sure that those young men and women, often forgotten, can be taken care of."

Hi everybody...what can I say...today was a tragic day for America. I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I’m meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support... pic.twitter.com/FmoPedVYeu — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please... (@chefjoseandres) January 7, 2021

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen have been distributing food to families in need. On Sept. 11, he teamed up with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to deliver more than 35,000 meals from independently-owned local restaurants to support first responders and frontline healthcare workers in more than 30 cities nationwide.

On Wednesday, thousands headed to the Capitol building while lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence, were gathered inside to count the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Things quickly turned violent as rioters made their way inside the chamber, breaking windows and wrecking havoc. One woman was subsequently shot and died, per CBS News, and many others were injured. The National Guard was called to protect the Capitol and D.C. has been put under curfew.

Hours later, Congress reconvened to certify the Electoral College votes. See more in the video below.