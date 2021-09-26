Cheryl Burke Gets Emotional as She Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test Ahead of New 'DWTS' Taping

Cheryl Burke shared some difficult news with her fans. The pro dancer revealed that she's tested positive for COVID-19 one day before the new episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Burke shared a video to Instagram on Sunday evening -- which she shot in the morning on her way to getting tested and then after the rapid results came back in the afternoon -- detailing her frightening experience.

"Unfortunately, I am on my way to take a COVID test, because not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, I feel run down a little bit," Burke shares in the first part of the video, recorded while driving in her car.

Burke adds that she's "fully vaccinated" and that she feels worried she won't be able to perform her number with her partner, Cody Rigsby, on Monday's new episode.

The video continues in the afternoon, still in Burke's car, and she reveals, "I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID."

Burke begins to tear up as she explains how she's been "feeling progressively worse" throughout the day, while waiting for the results.

"I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s**t and it's so overwhelming," Burke says while fighting back tears. "It's Sunday and the show's tomorrow.... I just hope I didn't spread it."

"For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's f**king real. I have to quarantine for 10 days, I've been ordered to stay home," she continues. "I can't believe this happened."

Many of Burke's fellow current and former DWTS pros, shared their sympathy and support in the comments on the post.

Alan Bersten wrote, "Praying for you," while Emma Slater commented, "Cheryl, sending you so much love."

Peta Murgatroyd wrote, "Oh Cheryl, I'm so sorry!!!" Sharna Burgess shared similar sentiments, commenting, "Oh babe I am so so sorry and devastated for you. I can’t believe it 💔 I’m thinking of you and praying for you."

There is no word yet on how the show will proceed with Rigsby and his planned performance, or if he's been exposed.

Last week, Burke got candid with fans about her ongoing sobriety journey, and opened up about the excitement she felt about returning to the ballroom.

After Monday's show, the long-time DWTS pro opened up to ET's Lauren Zima backstage about getting real with her fans, sharing, "It's scary. Especially being sober."

However, while she's been a part of two dozen seasons of the reality competition series, being sober has given her a different perspective on the process.

"It's been interesting for me to actually feel the feelings that are happening," Burke told ET. "It's almost been a whole new experience, in a good way. It's almost like I have a new love and passion for Dancing With the Stars, because seeing everything for how it is, and it's really nice."

