'Chicago Med': Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta Leaving After Season 6

Two Chicago Med stars are exiting.

Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta will leave the OneChicago series at the end of the current sixth season, ET has confirmed. The two series regulars have been with the NBC medical drama since it debuted in 2015.

DaCosta's departure comes the same day it was announced she would be headlining Lee Daniels' upcoming straight-to-series Fox drama, Our Kind of People. The former America's Next Top Model runner-up has yet to comment publicly.

DeVitto confirmed the news on her Instagram shortly after the news broke on Wednesday, reflecting on her six-season run as Dr. Natalie Manning.

"It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for me and her to bow out and say goodbye," she wrote. "Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await!"

Remaining Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett and Dominic Rains are all expected to return for season 7.

Deadline first reported the news of DeVitto and DaCosta's exits.

