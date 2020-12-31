'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Finale: Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood on Nabrina's Ending (Exclusive)

Warning: spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven't watched the series finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Sabrina Spellman met her end in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's series finale -- but she wasn't alone. Nick Scratch proved he and Sabrina really were endgame when he took a swim in the Sea of Sorrows to join her in the afterlife.

Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood didn't know it would be Sabrina and Nick's very last scene together (the show had yet to hear if it was renewed or canceled at the time of filming), but as they told ET's Leanne Aguilera, they're glad to give their characters -- and the fans -- some closure.

"You feel a million different things when you dedicate your life to something for a few years and then it comes to a close," Shipka said. "But I will say that I think we handled the last few episodes as if they were the last episodes, so people are going to get closure and they're going to get a satisfactory ending that doesn't feel like it was just cut off unnecessarily."

"I am just very, very glad that we approached that finale like it was a true finale, because we didn't have a pickup so we may as well have been you know shooting a finale," she continued. "It made sense to actually do so, and I'm happy that we did because I think the fans who have been dedicated and enthusiastic beyond belief for these past few years, they deserve that. They really deserve a good ending. Whether they like it or not, they deserve closure and I think that was given. So, I’m happy with it."

Part 4 of CAOS saw the Sabrinas (both Morningstar and Spellman) and her (their?) friends work together to try to stop the Eldritch Terrors from descending upon Greendale. Unfortunately, as fans know, Sabrina's attempt to trap The Void in Pandora's Box was unsuccessful, and after it occupied her body and trapped her loved ones, the only way to get them back was for Sabrina to sacrifice herself.

Sabrina's aunts and friends mourned her death, but Nick -- who rekindled his romance with Sabrina in Part 4 -- went a step further, and decided he couldn't live without her. As Leatherwood noted, that Nabrina ending wouldn't have happened without the fans.

"I feel like this love has been driven by the fandom, truly. We often see how people are shipping who with who and writers listen to that, creatives listen to that, and we look at that and eat it up just as much as they do," he said, adding that at first, he was worried about breaking up the Harvey-Sabrina relationship. "However, Sabrina and Nick’s love goes through so many trials and tribulations, and I really think that relationships that can withstand the good, the bad and the ugly really are something real and special."

"You know, Sabrina and Harvey had something that was pure and lovely in its youth, and Nate and Sabrina had something that was really sort of tough. They had to work at eventually loving each other and work at being able to trust each other again. So, to see it and in this place that is like the happily ever after, the peaceful sort of setting where they can just sort of carry out their days making out and stuff, I think that it’s absolutely lovely," Leatherwood shared.

And while Sabrina and Nick are dead, in the world of CAOS, that doesn't necessarily mean they're gone forever. So, could Shipka and Leatherwood reprise their characters in a movie -- or another show?

"We never got to go to the town over. I never got to go to Riverdale!" Shipka said. "I see this all the time, but I would love to just... those kids need help! They need help! They’re struggling without magic. Look, you're dealing with a lot and I just think it would be like, really nice of her if she were to go help them out a little."



"I’m down!" she insisted. "Someone’s just gotta call me and tell me to do it. I’ll be there. I'll be there in a heartbeat."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 is now streaming on Netflix. See more of ET's interview with Shipka and Leatherwood in the video above.