'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' to End With Part 4 Later This Year

Keep your coven close, Chilling Adventures of Sabrinais preparing to cast one last spell.

The Netflix series, which stars Kiernan Shipka as the titular witch, announced on Wednesday that its final chapter, Part 4, will premiere later this year.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show,” said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement to ET. "I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part 4."

The show's Instagram account also gave fans a few sneak peeks at what's to come, captioning a slideshow of Part 4 photos, "It all comes down to one last Chilling Adventure. Our final chapter is coming later this year. Coven forever."

Sabrina met a twisty end in the culmination of Part 3, when Greendale's resident teenage witch -- thanks to a magical time paradox -- became two Sabrinas. There's the Sabrina who's living a normal life as a teenager, while the other (more power-hungry) Sabrina is ruling hell.

"'Double the work! Oh no!' was how I initially reacted," Shipka joked with ET on set last year. "I was immediately really excited to play two versions of Sabrina because I feel like she has a lot of varying traits and I've always sort of seen her as someone who is very dual. I think she's always had a lot of duality. To be able to split the two characters was just really fun for me as an actor because I feel like both are quite different."

As for the romantic shake-ups of Part 3, Sabrina and Nick's breakup was as "devastating" for the actors as it was for fans to experience.

"The Nick and Sabrina breakup was devastating -- absolutely a really, really tough thing to do," Shipka recalled, adding that filming the scene itself was "satisfying." "It was a good, like it hurt, but it was a good challenge," added Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Sabrina's love interest, Nick.

"When we saw crew members sniffling, you just feel like you've done your job," Shipka shared. "It's hard to see them separate, but I think it's essential at that particular moment." Leatherwood added: "If you love them, let them go."

As for what fans can expect come Part 4, the cast warned that it's about to get very dicey for Sabrina and her friends.

"Things are going to step out of, as far as our characters are concerned, all of our comfort zones," teased Tati Gabrielle. "We've studied magic for our entire lives... But what's coming is something unlike any other and terrifies even the hardest of witches such as Prudence. The end may be coming."

"You can certainly expect the Eldritch terrors to come more into the fray and for us to be very unprepared and for the content and the intensity to go up," Chance Perdomo added.

"Clearly, Blackwood cut open that damn egg and the Eldritch terrors are running amok in Greendale and they're more powerful than any character force, even combined," Shipka said.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Parts 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.