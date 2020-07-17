Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling to Go Head to Head in $200 Million Spy Thriller for Netflix

Netflix has reportedly set its most financially ambitious film so far -- and it's starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The actors will go head to head in The Gray Man, a movie based on a series of best sellers from Mark Greaney. According to Deadline, the project is intended to create a new franchise -- so Netflix is throwing a budget upwards of $200 million behind it.

The Gray Man follows ex-CIA operative turned killer for hire duel Court Gentry (Gosling) as he is pursued by an old colleague, now nemesis, Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

The movie will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who helmed several successful Marvel Studios films starring Evans, including 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The Gray Man will be their first blockbuster since setting the all-time global box office record with Endgame.

The Russos' content company, AGBO, will produce. Joe wrote the script, with Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely taking a final pass.

