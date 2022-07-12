Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Photos of 'Superhero' Daughter India Growing Up on 'Thor' Set

Chris Hemsworth is feeling nostalgic. The Thor: Love and Thunder star shared a pair of adorable photos from the Marvel set with his 10-year-old daughter, India, first as a baby in 2010 and again while filming the franchise's fourth installment.

"She's my favourite superhero," Hemsworth captioned the Instagram post.

India appears on screen in Thor: Love and Thunder, playing Christian Bale's daughter, Love. Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky's twin 8-year-old sons, Tristan and Sasha, also make cameos in the film, with one of them playing a younger version of Thor in a flashback scene.

"I guess it's just normal for them," the dad of three recently told ET. "They come on set and they get excited for a couple of minutes and then they realize it's a pretty boring process."

It wasn't just a family affair for the Hemsworths on set -- Natalie Portman's children, Bale's children, and one of Taika Waititi's daughters are also featured in the film.

"One of the memorable bits for me was working with India, with Chris's little girl," Bale recently toldEntertainment Weekly in a joint interview with Hemsworth. "She was so magnificent in it. But it was also so cute seeing your relationship, and her having to be like, 'Who's this weird bald bloke who's all covered in scars and crying over [me]?' [I saw] what a good dad [Chris] you are, gently coaxing her through it, like, 'No, just stay there. I know he's a bit disgusting, but just stay there.'"

Hemsworth told ET that the cast had so much fun working on the film that they gave director Waititi quite the task in post production.

"I think most of the film the biggest challenge for Taika was sifting through the breaks and the comedic improvisations that went south and kind of piece it together," the 38-year-old actor said. "It just gives the whole set a different energy. Everything that you then see on screen is a byproduct of that environment. Taika does that, he orchestrates a wacky set and then gives you a wacky film."

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now.