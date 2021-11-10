Chris Noth Says He Loves 'Every Minute' With Sarah Jessica Parker as He Shares BTS 'SATC' Reboot Pic

Just us two! Chris Noth is soaking up his time on the set of the Sex and the City HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That. The 66-year-old actor, who plays Mr. Big, shared a sweet photo with his co-star and on-screen wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, on Tuesday.

In the adorable pic, the two stars are embracing in Madison Square Park while Parker looks up at Noth with a big grin.

"Late night finish in the park- love every minute we get to be together. @sarahjessicaparker," Noth captioned the precious pic.

Filming for the reboot wrapped this week, with the show set to stream in December. On Monday night, Parker took to her Instagram Stories to commemorate her final walk as Carrie for the time being.

“This is my last walk — for now — as Carrie,” Parker said as she made her way down a TV studio hallway. “Just wrapped. Wow. An adventure and feeling very sentimental and that’s it. Wow.”

The reboot's storyline between Carrie and Big is currently unknown with lots of speculation about the on-screen couple. While some have speculated they're going through a divorce, others have even assumed that Mr. Big dies in the new series.

Back in June, Noth shared that he considered not even returning for the reboot, just like his original co-star, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the show.

"It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn't really feel I had anything to offer in that role again. It kind of felt like I had done it," Noth told Yahoo Finance Live at the time. "But [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible creative ideas. Once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in."

And Just Like That is coming to HBO Max this December.