Chris Pratt Is Returning to TV With New Amazon Series

Chris Pratt is returning to TV in his first leading role since playing Andy Dwyer on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. The actor, who was catapulted to the big screen with back-to-back roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, will executive produce and star in the conspiracy thriller, The Terminal List, for Amazon.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, the series will follow Navy SEAL James Reese (Pratt) who is still reeling from a botched covert mission that resulted in his entire platoon being ambushed. Back at home, he discovers new evidence of forces working against him, putting his life and the ones he loves in danger.

The adaptation will be directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and written by David DiGilio (CBS All Access’ Strange Angel).

Considering the production is halted all across the country, it’s unclear when the series will start shooting or when it’ll be released. In the meantime, Pratt’s next film, The Tomorrow War, was pushed back to 2021, the same year Jurassic World: Dominion is also slated to be released.

Until then, fans can revisit Pratt’s time on Parks and Recreation, thanks to his appearance on the sitcom’s celebrated reunion special. The one-off episode saw the entire cast coming back together on screen for the first time since the series ended in 2015.