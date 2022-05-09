Chris Pratt Jokes He and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Want a 'Dozen' Kids (Exclusive)

Looking to the future! Chris Pratt is gearing up to be a new dad for a third time, and the actor is opening up about his possible hopes for expanding his family even more in the years to come.

Pratt and his Jurassic World: Dominion co-star Bryce Dallas Howard, sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier while promoting their forthcoming dino-packed action adventure, and the stars addressed the exciting news that Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second kid together.

When asked how many children Pratt thinks he'd like to eventually have, Howard offered up an answer on his behalf: "Dozens!"

"Yup, dozens, dozens," Pratt jokingly concurred. "We want to have one dozen children."

"I mean, Chris and I were just talking about this, he's always really wanted a big family," Howard added. "And I'm from a big family, so I absolutely love that. I love that for you."

Pratt agreed, saying it was "true" that he wants a large family, and quipped, "Yeah, it's gonna be a big summer!"

Pratt and Schwarzenegger -- who are already parents to 1-year-old daughter, Lyla -- announced that they're expecting baby no. 2 back in December. Pratt is also the father of 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

As Pratt prepares to welcome their new baby, he's also gearing up for the release of his summer blockbuster, Jurassic World: Dominion -- the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy.

Reflecting on their time together as co-stars in the tentpole franchise, Howard marveled at how they've sort of grown up together during their years sharing the screen while working closely on the different installments.

"Chris is someone who I respect and admire and who I have a blast with, and we're just, we're very, we're very compatible," Howard shared. "As team members, as coworkers and we're very similar."

"So, getting to have a friend like you in my life is absolutely amazing," she shared with Pratt. "And that doesn't go away, which is good."

According to Pratt, Howard is truly the "secret weapon" to the franchise's success.

"If you're anybody making a movie and you have the opportunity to have her involved in any way, you absolutely do it," Pratt said. "You do it and you'll be better in the end, 'cause she was involved."

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters June 10.