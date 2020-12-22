Chris Pratt Says the Debate About Who's the Best Chris Between Him, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth Has Ended

Chris Pratt thinks the battle of the Chrises has come to an end. The 41-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Monday to settle who the better Chris is once and for all.

People have long debated the best Chris out of Pratt, Evans, Hemsworth and Pine, though Pratt doesn't mention the latter in his comments.

The topic came up as Pratt discussed making it into the final of his fantasy football league, AGBO Superhero League, which he and other actors -- including Evans and Hemsworth -- have been playing throughout the season to raise money for charity.

"I made it into the finals! I'm in the finals! How did this happen? It's a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is?" he said. "I was last. It was very traumatic. Anyone who's been picked last know how that feels. But somehow I was in, like, 10th place after the draft, and like eighth place after the season."

"I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent against Chris Evans. He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate. Who's the better Chris?" he quipped, before adding, "It's one of them. I do have them in body fat content, though. So, I am more buoyant. Take that, gang."

While Pratt was excited about making it into the finals and perhaps settling the Chris debate, the actor was most proud of how his accomplishment impacted the money raised for his charity, Special Olympics Washington.

"The great news is, by being in the finals, I have already earned an extra $80,000 for Special Olympics Washington. If I win, it'll be $150,000," he said. "So, I'm going to try to win this coming weekend. Stay tuned. I'll try to win, and if I don't win I'll be brave in the attempt as the model says. God bless you and go Hawks."