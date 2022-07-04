Chris Rock Is Dating Lake Bell: 'He's Happy and Enjoying Life,' Source Says

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are dating, a source tells ET. According to the source, the 57-year-old comedian and the 43-year-old actress -- who spent time with each other over the Fourth of July weekend -- have been casually dating for a couple months, and although the comedian is on tour and preparing a stand-up special, he’s also focused on making the relationship work.

“It’s a good sign when he’s making time for someone while on tour,” the source says. “He’s hyper focused on his tour and upcoming comedy special, so I know he really likes her since he’s making seeing her a priority!”

All eyes have been on Rock’s every move since Will Smith slapped him during the Academy Awards in March. Still, all the attention isn't stopping the Saturday Night Live alum from living his life. The source adds that Rock “wasn’t going to let that impact how he lives his life, if he wants to do something or go somewhere with someone, he will.”

The source continues, "Chris is in a really good head space right now--he's happy and enjoying life."

Bell and Rock turned heads over the Fourth of July weekend when they were spotted on multiple outings. On Friday, the duo enjoyed dinner at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

On Sunday, the pair was spotted out together again. In a photo obtained by TMZ, Rock and Bell had a casual brunch at Coast in Santa Monica. The weekend’s outings come after Rock and Bell were spotted in St. Louis, Missouri, watching a Cardinals baseball game from the box seats on June 13.

ET has reached out to Bell and Rock's reps for comment.