Chris Rock Was 'Still in Shock' by Will Smith Slap at Oscars After-Party, Source Says

Chris Rock did his best to have a good time after being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars after making a joke about the King Richard star's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, but a source tells ET, he was "still in shock."

"Chris was at Guy’s [Oseary] party and was having a good time. He didn’t want to let the incident with Will ruin his night out with friends," the source shares. "Chris was still in shock by the whole incident and didn’t want it to become a whole thing at the party so he didn’t talk too much about it."

"Honestly, Chris seemed to really be having fun and not letting it get to him," the source adds.

And some pics from Oseary's party prove just that, with the comedian posing for some playful photos with Oseary, Woody Harrelson, Robert De Niro and artist JR.

Rock, who made a joke about Pinkett Smith before at the 2016 Oscars, took another jab at her on Sunday night when he said, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it." (Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder which causes bald spots and hair loss.) Moments later, Smith walked onto the stage and gave Rock an open-handed slap to his cheek. Smith then walked offstage and cursed at Rock from his seat, yelling, "Leave my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

ET has learned that Rock did not press charges after the incident. In a statement, the LAPD said they were aware of the incident but that "the individual involved has declined to file a police report."

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," the statement reads. "The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Getty

While Smith apologized to the Academy for his actions during his acceptance speech for his Best Actor win, the Academy is investigating the matter.

After tweeting that they don't condone violence, they released a statement saying that a formal investigation into the incident is underway, and "further action and consequences" will be explored.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the statement read.

