Chris Rock's Brother, Tony, Again Addresses Will Smith's Oscar Slap

Chris Rock's brother didn't mince words when addressing Will Smith's Oscars slap, slamming the King Richard star for the controversial moment heard and seen around the world.

Tony Rock recently took the stage at his own comedy show and opened with a warning. In video footage obtained by The Shade Room, Tony's projected on a video board and he can be seen saying, "If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain't the motherf**ing Oscars." He later added, "And if you walk your ass up here, you ain't nominated for s**t but these motherf***ing hands. Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year. Every time you see me do a show, pop!"

Tony, one of Chris' six siblings who previously addressed the incident, later admitted that's not how he wanted to start his show before adding, "You gonna hit my motherf****ing brother because your b**ch gave you a side-eye?"

Tony's referring to video that shows Jada Pinkett Smith's look of disgust after Chris took a jab at her last Sunday night when he said, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it." (Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder which causes bald spots and hair loss.) Moments later, Smith walked onto the stage and gave Rock an open-handed slap. Smith then walked offstage and cursed at Rock from his seat, yelling, "Leave my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

Chris Rock and Tony Rock during CW Launch Party - Inside at WB Main Lot in Burbank, California. Getty

In another video posted to TikTok earlier this week, Pinkett Smith seems to laugh immediately after Will slapped Chris. The video, which was taken by an audience member and shows the back and side of Jada's head, picks up right after the slap, when Will is walking off of the stage. It appears to show Jada laughing and clapping as Chris says, "Will Smith just slapped the s**t out of me."

Chris, who recently addressed hecklers who yelled "F**k Will Smith!" at his own Boston comedy show, declined to file a police report with the LAPD following the physical confrontation.

Will Smith has since apologized to Chris on Instagram and resigned from the Academy.