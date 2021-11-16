Chris Tucker Sued by IRS for $9.6 Million in Back Taxes

Chris Tucker is facing a legal battle with the Internal Revenue Service.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the IRS has filed a lawsuit against the Rush Hour actor, alleging that he owes roughly $9.6 million in back taxes, penalties and interest.

The lawsuit pertains to finances dating back to 2002 when, according to the docs, Tucker was "one of the biggest stars in Hollywood."

The docs also state that Tucker attempted to pay off his debt three times through monthly installation agreements, but they ultimately fell through for various reasons.

The lawsuit alleges that in four separate years, Tucker reported and paid significantly less than he actually owed.

In 2002, the IRS claims Tucker owed around $4.6 million, but that he only reported and paid $2.4 million; in 2006, the IRS claims he reported and paid $1.18 million but owed over $2.18 million; in 2008, the IRS alleges that he only paid $127,169 but owed $2.4 million, and in 2010, they claim he owed $481,552 and only paid $4,642.

The grand total of what Tucker allegedly owes in back taxes comes in at $9,684,452.07.

The documents state that, "Despite notice and demand for payment of the assessments set forth above, Mr. Tucker has neglected, refused, or failed to fully pay the assessments against him."

Furthermore, the IRS states that the total owed could continue to increase, explaining, "Since the dates of assessment described above, interest, penalties, and statutory additions have accrued and will continue to accrue as provided by law."

ET has reached out to Tucker for comment.