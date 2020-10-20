Chrishell Stause on Bringing 'DWTS' Ballroom to Tears With Routine Dedicated to Her Late Parents (Exclusive)

Chrishell Stause just moved everyone in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom to tears. During Monday's show, the Selling Sunset star paid beautiful tribute to her late parents in her stunning performance.

Chrishell and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, performed an emotional contemporary routine set to "Stars" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, and the dance was dedicated to Chrishell's late mother and father, who both died from lung cancer in July 2020 and April 2019, respectively.

Speaking with ET's Lauren Zima after the show, the reality star opened up about their beautiful routine, which received universal praise from the judges.

"I feel like it was a special night and a special moment," she shared. "I feel like it is something I will never forget... I really felt them tonight."

Chrishell also reflected on the challenges of balancing openness and putting on a brave public face with embracing the difficult and heartbreaking realities of healing after tragedy.

"You don't put those moments on Instagram," Chrishell said of the dark moments and the painful experiences people deal with when coping with the loss of their loved ones. "But I think it's okay, and I think you have to let those moments happen when they happen."

During her video package that aired on Monday before she hit the dance floor, Chrishell opened up to the DWTS cameras about her loss, and paid heartfelt tribute to her parents.

"They were really loving people. Some of my best memories are with my mom, dancing with her in the living room," Chrishell said in the video. "No one would be more excited about me being here and doing the show than her."

"Right before I dance, I really feel her calm me, encourage me. That has been the most special thing I will take away from this show," she continued. "I know that my parents are with me. My mom's name was Renee Stause, and my dad's name was Jeff Stause. And this dance is for them."

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said, "You poured your heart and soul into that dance. I felt that, I think we all did."

"Chrishell, you're extraordinary," added Derek Hough. "Thank you for sharing that with us."

Chrishell and Gleb received a total score of 24/30 for the performance.

Earlier this week, in her second guest DWTS blog for ET, Chrishell opened up about what fans could expect from her Top 11 Night routine.

"I am going into this week really optimistic because I am hoping it could work to my advantage how different the style of dance is. I always get notes about my footwork. But in contemporary, you are barefoot and really grounded, so I am hoping that will help," she wrote. "This song means so much to me because it's a song I used to process my grief in losing my mother recently."

"This dance is in tribute to my mom and dad," she continued. "It's going to be a challenge for me this week because my pain in losing my mom is still very raw, but I am using this process to work through some of that and hopefully make something beautiful out of it."

Hear more in the video below.