Chrishell Stause on Whether She's Dating Again and How She's Moving Past 'Selling Sunset' Drama (Exclusive)

Chrishell Stause is taking "baby steps" back into the dating pool. In an exclusive interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star said it's been a "nice surprise" to see potential suitors sliding into her DMs.

"I have to say I have had a few, yes. Yeah it's been -- I don't know how to answer that, I feel so weird. But yes, that has been a nice surprise," said Stause, who split from Justin Hartley last year. "There's a few [people you might now], but I'm not going to tell you who."

"I'm completely single and because of COVID, I haven't done much mingling," she added. "I'm excited to mingle."

With her upcoming appearance onDancing With the Stars, Stause said she might learn a few new dance moves to use on potential dates... when she actually commits to one.

"[I've responded] in a polite way. I haven't like gone and like... I haven't taken the next step, no," she revealed.

Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019, citing irreconcilable differences and listing his and Stause's date of separation as months before, in July, even though they had made public appearances together after that date. At the time, a source told ET the couple's friends were "completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible, with no signs of things being on the rocks. Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin's side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out."

Stause's side of the former couple's split played out on season three of Selling Sunset, which debuted last month on Netflix. The soap star said on the series that Hartley had blindsided her with their breakup, texting her that he had filed for divorce 45 minutes before news broke. Hartley has not appeared on Selling Sunset, or addressed his and Stause's split.

"I'm in a really positive space," the actress and real estate agent told ET on Wednesday. In addition to healing from her dramatic breakup with Hartley, Stause has been mourning the death of her mother, who died following a battle with lung cancer in July. Her father died last April, also from lung cancer.

"I have dealt with personal stuff with my family, but even that... it just feels like it's just an important time to say yes to things, because you don't know how short life is. You don't know how long you're going to be here. You're not promised anything, so if this year has taught me anything, it's just -- even if it scares you, just say yes, dress up, show up, get out there," she said.

Fans are excited to see Stause out there in the ballroom -- and she thinks most of her Selling Sunset co-stars feel the same way. (The series has showed Stause butting heads with Christine Quinn or Davina Potratz.)

"I think the majority of them are going to be so excited for me. They're gonna be cheering me on. Not all of them, let's be honest, but that's OK," she quipped.

The Emmy-nominated actress has moved past the drama with her co-stars, even if they continue to speak out about her personal life.

"I mean, honestly I don't really care what she says anymore. I just don't," Stause said of Quinn. "I'm just so past her opinion and caring about it, so she's earned that at this point. Trust me."

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.