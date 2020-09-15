Chrishell Stause Performs to Pink's 'Raise Your Glass' for 'DWTS' Premiere Night

Chrishell Stause has made her Dancing With the Stars debut! The Selling Sunset star dazzled in a gold dress as she and her partner, Gleb Savchenko performed a tango to Pink's "Raise Your Glass."

The pair's "sexy tango," according to new host Tyra Banks, received a total score of 13/30 from the judges. As new judge Derek Hough noted, this competition is "a marathon." "You are a little pigeon-toed, so everything you do is a little inward. But well done, good first dance," he encouraged Stause.

Carrie Ann Inaba said she thought Stause had "potential," while Bruno Tonioli critiqued Stause's dance in terms he thought she'd relate to.

"I know you can sell, and you managed to get the tango into escrow, but we're a long way before we're closing, darling," he said. Tonioli went on, telling Stause that "many things went wrong" with her debut dance, but said he hopes she returns next week to prove him wrong.

"The tango is a lot harder than anything I've done before. So, that says a lot right there," Stause admitted. "Gleb is a great teacher... he pushes me really hard."

Ahead of the premiere, Stause expressed her excitement about dancing to a Pink song while speaking with ET.

"Everybody has kind of seen what my last year looked like, and this song is... a rallying cry to those people that feel like misfits," said Stause, who split from husband Justin Hartley last year. "That song kind of feels like that anthem for the people that feel a little bit like misfits with whatever that's going on in their life."

"I feel like it's a good 2020 anthem. 'You know what? No. Let's pick ourselves up. We got this!'" she added. "Also, we can really use a drink, let's be honest."

Hear more from the interview in the video below.