Chrishell Stause Says She Froze Her Eggs Right Before Starting 'DWTS'

Chrishell Stause hopes to have a family someday and is taking the necessary measures to do so. The Selling Sunset star revealed that she froze her eggs, and got the procedure done days before her Dancing With the Stars premiere.

"I have taken the steps to freeze my eggs," the 39-year-old actress tells People. "I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure."

Stause split from Justin Hartley last year. The This Is Us actor filed for divorce in November 2019, citing irreconcilable differences and listing his and Stause's date of separation as months before, in July, even though they had made public appearances together after that date.

"I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life,″ Stause explains. “There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me."

The real estate agent was preparing to freeze her eggs when she joined the dancing competition show, sharing that she was "in the middle of the process when DWTS approached me."

"So for the first weeks of rehearsal, I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show," she reveals, jokingly adding, "Maybe I could blame that on my less than stellar tango! Just kidding — I will always suck at the tango."

Stause's side of her split played out on season 3 of Selling Sunset. The soap star said on the series that Hartley had blindsided her with their breakup, texting her that he had filed for divorce 45 minutes before the news broke. Hartley did not appear on Selling Sunset, nor has he addressed his and Stause's split.

"Everything happens for a reason," Stause says of her split. "I’m grateful for the twists and the turns, as painful as they’ve been."

Earlier this month, Stause revealed to ET that she was taking "baby steps" back into the dating pool. The actress said it was a "nice surprise" to see potential suitors sliding into her DMs.

"I have to say I have had a few, yes. Yeah it's been -- I don't know how to answer that, I feel so weird. But yes, that has been a nice surprise," Stause said. "There's a few [people you might know], but I'm not going to tell you who."

"I'm completely single and because of COVID, I haven't done much mingling," she added. "I'm excited to mingle."

For now, she and dance partner Gleb Savchenko have been entertaining fans in the ballroom. Their Waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella earned them a score of 22/30 and praise from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Speaking with ET via Zoom shortly after her Disney Night performance, Stause admitted that slipping into her beautiful Cinderella costume definitely helped her be a little more confident in the ballroom this week.

"To be honest with you, it really helped me dance better," she shared. "With the costume, the gloves and the tiara, I really felt more graceful. I really felt like I was putting that character on like the outfit. I feel like it really helped me feel the movements, when the dress is pushing out and looking so beautiful."

