Chrishell Stause Transforms Into the Perfect Cinderella for 'DWTS' Disney Night

Chrishell Stause brought Cinderella's story to life on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars. The Selling Sunset star and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, were a Disney Night dream on the dance floor.

"We all know Cinderella had a rough start, so I really relate to her in many ways," Stause said before her performance. "It's the ultimate rags to riches story. Cinderella was dreaming of a different life. That's what I was doing, watching soaps, wishing I could be one of those glamorous girls on TV. I auditioned, and I ended up booking the role. It changed my life."

The pair performed a Waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella, and earned praise from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

"Gorgeous! You really look like the ultimate Disney princess," Tonioli raved.

"You're together. You guys are stunning. You guys are like, magic together!" Inaba added, encouraging Stause to work on her shoulders. "Well done."

Hough agreed. "This was a beautiful dance," he said.

Savchenko and Stause's score of 22/30 was a big improvement over their last two dances; they earned a 13/30 for their Tango on the premiere, and 18/30 for their Rumba on last week's episode.

Stause wrote on Instagram on Friday that getting to channel Cinderella was a "full circle moment."

his is such a full circle moment for me!! I am SO excited I get to be Cinderella for a night! Is this real life-don’t wake me up if not😜Make sure to vote so I can go home in a carriage and not a pumpkin 😅😬🤞🏼

#TeamSellingIt #DWTS #reallifecinderellastory #reallifecinderellamoment."

Nerves seemed to settle in on Sunday, as Stause revealed her trip up the stairs had her a little worried about a possible blunder during the live show, though by Monday, Savchenko appeared fully confident in their ability to kill it on the dance floor.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.