Chrishell Stause Wants 'Credit Where Credit Is Due' After Claims That She Wasn't the Agent on Her New House

Chrishell Stause is standing up for herself. The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star recently took to her Instagram Story to refute claims that she didn't serve as her own real estate agent while purchasing her new home.

Amid news of Stause's latest purchase, some outlets incorrectly reported that it was Stause's boss, Jason Oppenheim, who served as the real estate agent on the deal.

"I just got told that a story came out about my house, and it says that Jason was the agent on it, and I really don't feel like this happens to men. I was my agent. I did it," Stause said on her Instagram Story. "I don't know what happened there. I just want to be very clear: I worked on this. Yes, I used Jason to help me, he's my broker. But I was the damn agent, OK? Give me some credit. Thank you."

Oppenheim reacted to the error on his Instagram Story as well, saying, "So I just saw Chrishell's story, where unfortunately there were press articles about the sale of her house that credit me as being the agent that represented her, but that's not the case. Chrishell represented herself. I think it's quite frustrating for her."

After setting the record straight, Stause responded to one fan who questioned, "Who cares though? You bought it which is all that matters. I don't get why this is a big deal."

"Well, because if they are going to blast all the details of my home out, at LEAST get that right," Stause explained. "A fumble on the selling side that they corrected but that no one bothered to fact check before reporting."

"Also I worked really hard on this and it wouldn't hurt to get new possible clients if it's gonna be all over the place," she continued. "Credit where credit is due that's all. It's a constant battle to let people know I am a REAL hard-working agent, not just for TV. And this didn't help."

"After all, I have a house to pay for," she quipped.

Instagram / Chrishell Stause

Stause later reposted multiple messages of support that fans sent her way, writing, "You guys are flooding me with the sweetest support and I am loving the GIRL POWER! Truly thank you. I honestly appreciate you all so much."

Instagram / Chrishell Stause

Stause's new home is 3,300 square feet, with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The house sits on 1/3 of an acre in the Hollywood Hills. The real estate agent promised fans that they'll see more of her home on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

"Well, I was meaning for you guys to see this on #SellingSunset but since the cat is out of the bag - I LIVE HERE!!! What?! And I bought it as my own agent (obviously)," she wrote alongside a video of her new property. "#SellingSunset will show you the process & lots of fun stuff though not seen here."

Season four of Selling Sunset is currently in production.