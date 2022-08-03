Chrissy Teigen Announces She's Pregnant With Touching Baby Bump Pic: 'Another on the Way'

Joyful news! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are expecting another baby!

The TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday to announced the news with a sweet snapshot showing off her baby bump.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she captioned the sweet post.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she continued. "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."

Teigen concluded, "Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Teigen and Legend are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles.

In September 2020, Teigen suffered a tragic loss of her pregnancy just a month after announcing the news that they were expecting. Now, it seems they will be welcoming a new sibling for their kids in the coming months.

Congrats to the happy couple!