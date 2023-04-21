Chrissy Teigen, Halle Berry and More Celebs React to Losing Twitter Verification

Twitter is now the wild wild west.

The company said Wednesday that it would strike “legacy verified” check marks from users’ pages on Thursday and implored people to pay $8 a month to keep their check marks.

On Thursday, many celebrities said goodbye to their legacy check marks on Twitter and poked fun at the social media platform requiring them to pay money to keep it.

Chrissy Teigen joked about the loss of her check mark, retweeting a post about getting a "darth seal of approval" instead, and writing, "🥰 the only thing that matters."

🥰 the only thing that matters https://t.co/CRt5icdMMJ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 21, 2023

Halle Berry was among those who poked fun at losing her verification. She posted a character crying as they looked at her Twitter account when it once was verified.

Actress Kerry Washington posted a GIF of herself shrugging as a reply to Twitter's new policy.

Ciara had a message for her fans, “Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin. ❤️”

Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin. ❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) April 20, 2023

Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared in a tweet to his own social media account that he was "personally" paying the subscription service for a few notable figures. After author Stephen King tweeted that he had not paid for the subscription but was still seeing the symbol on his page, Musk replied to his tweet: "You're welcome, namaste."

You’re welcome namaste 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson also mocked Twitter and said she “just wanted to stay” on the platform to give updates about her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show.

“This really works out for me because I was plan[n]ing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway,” she wrote on Wednesday.

This really works out for me because I was planing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway. Just wanted to stay to give Abbott updates :)



By the way, Thanks to our fans here for watching and sharing all season ❤️ I will be like this tomorrow though https://t.co/hEZHvdEH3q pic.twitter.com/Xo6Zk5VUn2 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) April 19, 2023

Here are some more celeb reactions:

So long, verified status. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 21, 2023

Feels right to lose the check mark on the 5 year anniversary of me (accidentally) coming out on twitter. Happy 420 homos. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 21, 2023

oh no not my blue check mark! no ones gives a f Elon. this site sucks now anyway. — Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) April 20, 2023

Lost my checkmark the one day of the year my credibility actually matters. pic.twitter.com/Zid5cmp2PK — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 20, 2023

No blue check, still feel like me. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 20, 2023

My cute adorable blue checkmark is now gone, but I, your cute adorable blue monster, am still here! — Grover (@Grover) April 20, 2023

goodbye little blue check!

i’m free! https://t.co/Bwm0jN2y2v — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 20, 2023

SO what do we all do now!!!!! ???? — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 20, 2023