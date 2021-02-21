Chrissy Teigen Pays Tribute to Baby Jack on What Would Have Been His Due Date

Chrissy Teigen continues to honor her baby Jack, whom she lost at 20 weeks gestation. Amid photos and videos from her latest cookbook photo shoot, the Cravings author and entrepreneur took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to show off her bracelet with Jack's name on it.

"Today was your due date. we love you forever," Teigen wrote, adding a purple heart emoji. The accompanying photo showed her wrist with a beaded bracelet honoring Jack, as well as two bracelets above it with Luna and Miles' names on them.

Instagram

Teigen shared on Twitter earlier this month that she was feeling "a bit off" as she would have been preparing to welcome her baby boy.

"I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom," she tweeted. "I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."

Teigen and husband John Legend announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in August. In September, after pregnancy complications and multiple blood transfusions, Teigen announced that they had lost their baby.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she continued. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

