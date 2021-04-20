Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Friendship With Meghan Markle -- and If She Got 'Extra Tea' After Oprah Interview

Fans knew Meghan Markle had a supporter in Chrissy Teigen, but she also has a friend. During her appearance on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Teigen revealed that she and Markle had formed a friendship after connecting about their experiences with pregnancy loss.

Teigen lost her son, Jack, in September, at 20 weeks pregnant, while Markle shared in November that she had suffered a miscarriage over the summer.

"She's been so kind to me ever since we connected on-- she had written me about Baby Jack and loss, but yeah," Teigen said on Tuesday. "She is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is. And that's why you look at everything and are like, 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?'"

"So yeah, she's a really wonderful person," she added.

Naturally, Cohen asked Teigen if she had been in contact with Markle since her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March; the cookbook author confirmed she had.

"I think when I ended up watching it, it was like,' Holy sh*t, this is big.' But I also waited a long time to watch it, so I had already heard so much about it by the time that I got to it. But yeah, it is -- I mean, very eye-opening," she said. "Very eye-opening."

As for whether Teigen got any extra scoop on Markle's claims about her time with the royal family, it seems the duchess said as much as she was comfortable with during her chat with Winfrey.

"Extra tea? Um, no. Honestly, no," Teigen said. "She's been very open about what she's been open with, and I think honestly her truth has been her truth since the very beginning. So, no, I didn't get any extra extra."

Teigen had voiced her support for Markle for years, but in early March, she tweeted that the latest negative headlines about the former Suits star (which alleged she bullied her former royal aides) "hit too close to home."

