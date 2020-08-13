Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3 in John Legend's 'Wild' Music Video

Party of five! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child, sources confirm to ET. The news comes after the 34-year-old model starred in her husband's music video for his song, "Wild," featuring Gary Clark Jr.

The video -- which was directed by Nabil Elderkin, who introduced the couple on set of Legend's music video, "Stereo," and also helmed Legend's "All of Me" music video -- is filled with intimate scenes of the couple in a tropical paradise as well as some darling shots of them on the beach with their two children, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles.

Towards the end of the music video, Legend wraps his arms around Teigen, who is wearing a loose-fitting white dress, and puts his hand on her stomach, drawing attention to her what appeared to be a baby bump.

Once fans started to post on social media about the moment in the music video, Teigen fueled the speculation when she retweeted Vevo's message about "Wild."

"@johnlegend and @chrissyteigen drive us "Wild" in the heartfelt visuals for John's latest song with @garyclarkjr! Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise! ❤️" read the tweet, leading fans to wonder if the "beautiful surprise" was in fact a pregnancy announcement.

A press release for the music video also alluded to Teigen's pregnancy: "Beautifully shot in Mexico, the video is visually enraptured by the powerful and soulful voice and music of Legend, while sharing the modern-day love story of Legend and Teigen and their beautiful growing family. "

ET has reached out to Legend and Teigen's reps regarding the pregnancy news.

Just moments before the release of "Wild," ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Legend, who played coy about him and Teigen expanding their family.

"We don't plan these things," he said of having more kids. "We haven't planned them right now but we'll see what happens. You spend enough time together, you never know."

In April 2018, when Teigen was pregnant with Miles, Legend told ET how excited he was to grow their family.

"It’s always exciting because you never know what they're going to be like," he said. "You’re just excited that another product of your relationship and your love is going to be out there in front of you."

A year later, Teigen responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if she was considering having a third child. "Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again," she tweeted. "These guys are exhausting!"