Chrissy Teigen Reveals Who She's Rooting for on 'The Voice' -- and It's Not John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has no loyalty to her husband, John Legend, when it comes to rooting for this season's winner of The Voice. The 35-year-old cookbook author opens up to Kelly Clarkson, Legend's fellow coach on the NBC music competition program, while on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I used to rub it in John's face because you were Team Kelly for a minute," Clarkson tells Teigen. "And then Ariana [Grande] comes in. Here's the thing. I can't blame you because my daughter is in love with her."

Back in September, Teigen joked on her Instagram Stories about Grande joining The Voice.

"Today is a bit of a funny day because it's the premiere of The Voice, and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande," Teigen told her followers at the time. "So imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household and have to be him."

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Teigen confirms her and Legend's 5-year-old daughter, Luna, is obsessed with the pop star.

"The car is always all Ariana -- a lot of Dua Lipa now, but it's always going to be all about Ariana," Teigen says.

"Why are you trying to help Ariana Grande? You don't think we need help? She's freaking Ariana Grande! She has like a billion followers," Clarkson teases Teigen.

Teigen agrees, noting that she feels obligated to now support Legend "because he's so clearly going to lose."

"Your husband is a freaking EGOT winner and she's freaking Ariana Grande. Help me!" Clarkson urges her.

"OK, actually, I like that. I could do that," Teigen agrees. "You're right. John doesn't need anything else."

In the end, Teigen only had one request.

"I don't care who wins as long as you guys are on the show forever so we can have dinner parties," she tells Clarkson.

"Yes, our coach dinners. As long as it's not Blake [Shelton] you're helping, I don't care who it is," Clarkson quips.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.