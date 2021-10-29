Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She and John Legend Don't Get Invited to Many Weddings

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend don't get as many wedding invites as you'd think. The 35-year-old model appeared on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and revealed why she and her husband are often left off the invite list when other couples tie the knot.

"We're never invited to weddings," Teigen told Fallon. "I think people assume that we can't go, so we really don't get very many invites. It's so sad. I like them a lot."

While Teigen and Legend, 42, don't get many opportunities to go to weddings, one thing always proves true when they do attend someone else's nuptials.

"There always just happens to be a piano, and then you're like, 'Oh, John,'" she said of her singer husband. "Every time. [We're like], 'That's so crazy [there's a piano]. How odd!'"

Teigen was on the show to promote her new cookbook, Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love, which she wrote amid the loss of her son, Jack, and a cyberbullying scandal for which she has apologized.

"I wanted everything to be so joyful and vibrant and bright," she told Fallon. "I was like, 'It's a must. I want it to be colorful and fun, and I want the recipes to be comforting for people.' It's everything that we need in the time that we wrote it."

In a previous interview with Scary Mommy, Teigen revealed how working on the project helped her cope with the grief that came with her pregnancy loss.

"When everything happened, all I wanted myself was comfort recipes, so I decided I wanted to be fully immersed in this cookbook process," she said. "... After I was done with the book, I realized, 'Oh, it’s time to address a lot of things. It’s definitely time for therapy, and time for some healing.'"

That healing and therapy, Teigen said, helped her to become a more "complete, whole person" after previously living a "very closed off" life where she was making herself "so small by being sad and angry and bitter."

Today, Teigen finds joy in "the little things," including her and Legend's kids, Miles, 3, and Luna, 5.

"I love listening to music, and I love driving my kids around and taking them for a little staycation, like I did this last weekend, and that wouldn’t have happened a year ago," she said. "I feel like I’m a better mom, I’m a better wife, and I’m a better friend. I love being a part of the world."