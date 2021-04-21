Chrissy Teigen Says She Talked About Khloe Kardashian's Leaked Bikini Photo in Therapy

Chrissy Teigen has some mixed emotions when it comes to the recent leaked bikini photo of her pal, Khloe Kardashian.

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old reality star opened up about her body image struggles after an unfiltered bikini photo was leaked online. Teigen was asked by a fan about the incident on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I went like a million different ways with it, and I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues and what celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like," the 35-year-old cookbook author and model said of the drama.

Teigen went on to express some of her conflicted feelings on the topic, saying, "You get frustrated because you look at Khloe and, of course, you're like, 'You're so beautiful. You're so strong.' And the change that she's made to her body, she's so proud of and everybody's so proud of. And you want someone to be like, 'F**k yes, this is my body in any light.'"

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The longtime friend of the Kardashians also defended Khloe's decision to try to get the image taken down.

"At the same time, I'm like, 'My God, anyone's able to say and have any kind of portrayal of their body that they want people to see.' If she didn't want that photo to be out, she didn't want that photo to be out, and that's fine too," Teigen reasoned. "I think there can be two truths, and I think the Internet often forgets there are two truths."

Earlier this month, Khloe defended her decision to get the photo taken down in a statement.

"The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting of doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point -- and then shares to to the world -- you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared," she wrote at the time. "Regardless of who you are."

On Tuesday's show, Teigen said that if it had happened to her, she "would want people to know that this is a strong, powerful photo of myself and I'm proud of it. She also admitted she's struggled with body image in the past, and added that her love of food can sometimes make it even more difficult.

"That's why the balance is so hard -- loving food so much, but thinking about it so much," the cookbook author explained. "The cycle of it is torturous. It's insane, and I do not know how I would do it without therapy."