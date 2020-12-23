Chrissy Teigen Says She'll 'Never' Be Pregnant Again After Suffering Loss

Chrissy Teigen is working through her grief and embracing her body after the loss of her third child in September. The 35-year-old model, cookbook author and TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a profile image of herself with a small bump.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," the mother of two wrote. "And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating."

Despite these frustrations, Teigen noted that she's proud of all her body has accomplished.

"But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again," she wrote. "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."

This comes after Teigen posted a tearful video to her Instagram Stories following a therapy session on Tuesday.

"This is like a post-therapy face filter," Teigen said, sniffing and jokingly adding, "Those are boogers."

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Stories

Back in September, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, announced they had suffered a pregnancy loss. Since that time, Teigen has been open with her grief, penning an emotional essay for Mediumabout her struggles.