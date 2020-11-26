Chrissy Teigen Says She's in a 'Grief Depression Hole' After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen may be back on Instagram and sharing her daily life, but she's still recovering from her pregnancy loss. The model-turned-entrepreneur shared why she's been absent on Twitter, sharing that she's in "a grief depression hole," but getting better.

"I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole," she tweeted on Wednesday. "But do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2020

While one follower noted that the last part of her message could have been a DM for someone, Teigen replied, "lol no I don’t look in there it’s a podcast-asking cesspool."

lol no I don’t look in there it’s a podcast-asking cesspool — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2020

On Sept. 30, Teigen revealed that she and John Legend lost the baby boy they were expecting.

In a recent interview with ET, Legend opened up about the heartbreaking loss, and the outpouring of support they've received since.

"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," he shared. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."

Just a couple days ago, Teigen also posted a sweet photo of herself "needing" her mom.

"One day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life. for now, here’s me needing my mommy," she captioned a photo of herself with her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, and daughter, Luna.

Teigen has been vocal about her pregnancy loss, slowly sharing updates with fans on her and her family's well being. After losing her son, Teigen shared intimate photos of herself crying at the hospital, including one of her holding baby Jack in her arms.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, she explained that the photos were for the "people that were hurting."

"I don't care if you were offended or disgusted," Teigen said, acknowledging Legend himself was uncomfortable taking the photos. "I understand it could be that way for people."

Legend, on his end, noted that at first he didn't want to "commemorate this pain."

"But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage, is you don't walk away with anything, you have this emptiness -- and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember," he added. "I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did, it really meant so much to so many people. And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."

Hear more of what they shared in the video below.