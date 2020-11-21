Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of Her 'Needing My Mommy' After 'Hardest 4 Days of My Life'

Sometimes a hug makes all the difference. Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Saturday to share her mommy-and-me moment after the "hardest 4 days of my life."

"One day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life. for now, here’s me needing my mommy," Teigen captioned a photo of herself with her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, and daughter, Luna.

The ladies snuggle up together on the couch in the pic, with Teigen nuzzled into her mom's shoulder. Fans and celeb friends like Lily Aldrige, Kate Hudson, Jenna Dewan, Paris Hilton and more sent their well wishes in the comments.

Soon after, Teigen appeared to be back in action, as she posed in a fabulous look and teased to fans, "something’s cominnnnnnn!"

It's been an emotional time for Teigen and her family. On Sept. 30, Teigen revealed that she and John Legend lost the baby boy they were expecting.

In a recent interview with ET, Legend opened up about the heartbreaking loss, and the outpouring of support they've received since.

"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," he shared. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."

See more in the video below.