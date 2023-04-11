Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Daniel Radcliffe and More Star in Netflix Animated Series 'Mulligan'

Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Daniel Radcliffe and more are lending their voices for a new adult animated comedy series, Mulligan, from the producers behind 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The Netflix series will launch Friday, May 12, it was announced Tuesday.

Mulligan picks up "after Earth is destroyed by an alien attack, a rag-tag band of survivors has to start society over from scratch. It’s an opportunity to learn from humanity’s past mistakes and get things right this time. Or make the same mistakes all over again. Probably the second one."

Joining Teigen, Fey and Radcliffe in the voice cast are Nat Faxon, Sam Richardson, Dana Carvey, Phil LaMarr, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ayo Edebiri and Ronny Chieng.

The series is co-created by Robert Carlock and Sam Means, who are co-showrunners and executive producers. Fey, David Miner, Eric Gurian, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara also serve as EPs.

As part of the cast reveal, Netflix dropped a three-minute first look at the series, teeing up the shenanigans that take place that inevitably launch Mulligan.

Watch the announcement video below.