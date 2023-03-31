Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is Her Mini-Me as She Reads Her Guide to Making Ranch Dressing

A chef in the making! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 6-year-old daughter, Luna, is following in her cookbook author mom's famous footsteps.

Teigen shared a precious video of the little girl reading off her original work -- a guide to making ranch dressing -- which she wrote and illustrated in school.

"Luna had to write a how-to book in school! if this ain’t my daughter!!!" Teigen, 37, captioned the clip.

Legend, 44, commented on the post, saying he was "so proud!" and Teigen also added in the comments section, "I’m so proud I have instilled in her the knowledge that the only ranch is buttermilk ranch."

Teigen is the author of three cookbooks and has her own recipes, bakeware, and more through her company, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

In the clip, Luna reads her original work aloud for her grandma, Pepper, and her 3-month-old baby sister, Esti.

On Friday, Legend appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, talking about how Luna and son Miles, 4, have adapted to being older siblings.

"They're doing so well, honestly, I was a little worried. I feel like when she was still inside Chrissy, they were a bit jealous that Mom was bringing a new baby into the world, but once she came out, they just snapped into place," he shared of his older children. "They were trying to be really good siblings. They were excited when she came home. It just brought more energy and joy to the house."

In fact, Luna and Miles are so into being older siblings that sometimes it becomes a competition for them.

"They're competitive sometimes, though," Legend admitted. "Sometimes they compete over who's going to be the best big sibling. Like, who gets to hold her more."