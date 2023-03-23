Christina Applegate Slams Candace Owens for Criticizing Fashion Campaign Featuring a Disabled Model

Christina Applegate will not be silenced when it comes to the rights of the disabled. On Thursday, the 51-year-old actress -- who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021 -- slammed conservative commentator Candace Owens for her critique of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand having a model in a wheelchair featured in their ad campaign for adaptive shapewear, which is designed to be more accessible for people with limited mobility.

Owens said the brand was taking "inclusivity" too far, calling the photo shoot "ridiculous."

"I really don't get it, and if I am wrong, educate me," Owens added, showing a photo that was used from a May 2022 SKIMS campaign. "I don't know why this needs to be done. I'm just getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing. It seems ridiculous."

Upon hearing Owens' comments, Applegate took to Twitter, writing, "Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake. Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f**king hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I’m excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community. Hope u wake."

In an attempt to show more compassion for Owens, the actress added, "I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight. sincerely."

In addition to Applegate, model Haleigh Rosa, who uses a wheelchair and was featured in the SKIMS campaign Owens references, took to TikTok to respond to the commentator's remarks.

"We both studied journalism, but since only one of us seems to have finished our degree, I'm happy to educate you," Rosa said. "This isn't the first nor the last campaign you will see with a wheelchair. We're not only in adaptive campaigns, we're everywhere."

Meanwhile, SKIMS continues to advertise and come out with adaptive shapewear, even dropping new items this month with a photo campaign featuring a model in a wheelchair.

As for Applegate, she recently made a rare public appearance at the 2023 SAG Awards in late February, where she posed on the red carpet with a cane that had the message "FU MS" written at the bottom of it.