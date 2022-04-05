Christina Haack Quietly Marries Josh Hall

Here comes the bride! ET can confirm that Christina Haack and realtor, Josh Hall, are officially married. The Christina on the Coast star and Hall’s marriage news comes less than a year after they were first spotted holding hands back in July 2021. While Haack has yet to publicly confirm their nuptials, the HGTV star has changed her name to Christina Hall in her Instagram bio and added an infinity symbol emoji next to a key emoji.

Last month, Haack, 38, celebrated her man with a PDA-filled photo. “Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up. ❤️ ♾ 👑,”” she captioned the picture of her and Hall sharing a kiss on the steps.

In March, Haack shared a sweet photo of her man planting a kiss on her cheek next to the caption, "Ride or Die 🖤."

In September, Haack shared the news that she and Hall, 41, got engaged. “❤️♾🔒🗝 💍 ,” the Flip or Flop star captioned a series of photos of her and Hall on the beach.

Haack and Hall were first linked in July, one month after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized. Haack and Anstead are parents to 2-year-old Hudson. Haack is also mom to daughter Taylor, 11, and 6-year-old son, Brayden, with ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.