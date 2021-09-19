Christina Haack Says She Has 'That Teenage Kinda Love' With Josh Hall in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Christina Haack is celebrating her boyfriend! The 38-year-old HGTV star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet birthday tribute to her boyfriend, Joshua Hall.

In the pic, a bikini-clad Haack smiles as she hugs a shirtless Hall on the beach.

"Happy birthday baby," she captioned the photo. "You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success."

"Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology," Haack added. "I love you Josh."

Haack and Hall were first linked in July, the month after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized. Shortly thereafter, Haack revealed that she and Hall met in the spring of 2021, and defended their relationship.

"The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let's be real) pretty fake," she wrote in part. "I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions... So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -- I'll do what I want."

Later that month, Haack called Hall her "ride or die" in an Instagram post.

When ET spoke to Anstead in August, he opened up about co-parenting his and Haack's 2-year-old son, Hudson, following their split. Anstead is also dad to two older children from a previous relationship, while Haack shares Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

"The concept of blended families is more common now than it was and we live in a society now where it's more normal," he said. "So you have to bring a level of normalcy to it. Hudson's peers and kids at school are all in very similar situations and it just has to come from a place of love really because ultimately if the decision is in favor of the child, it's ultimately the right decision."